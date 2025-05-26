Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH investors returns to net buying, but short dominance stalls price growth

Ethereum price today: $2,550
- Ethereum witnessed rising buying pressure across crypto exchanges and spot ETH ETFs.
- However, short positions have dominated Ethereum's derivatives market.
- ETH could see increased selling pressure if bulls fail to defend a key ascending triangle support.
Ethereum (ETH) is up 1% on Monday following mixed signals across its on-chain data, where buyers lead in spot exchanges, but shorts dominate in the derivatives market.
Ethereum shorts prevent spot buying pressure from igniting price growth
Ethereum exchange flows returned to net outflows over the past 48 hours, indicating investors are increasingly moving funds off crypto exchanges to private wallets. This shows that buying pressure has regained dominance across spot exchanges after three consecutive days of net inflows or seller dominance — the longest since mid-April.
ETH Exchange Netflows. Source: CryptoQuant
Despite the slight net ETH selling recorded across crypto exchanges toward the end of last week, US spot Ether ETFs maintained a bullish structure, recording a weekly net inflow of $248.31 million, per SoSoValue data. This marks a second consecutive week and six straight days of positive flows for the products. In contrast to crypto exchange flows, inflows in spot ETFs represent buying activity.
Meanwhile, short traders have maintained dominance over ETH's derivatives market in the past two weeks, as revealed by the failure of the Ethereum Taker Buy Sell Ratio to cross above its neutral level.
ETH Taker Buy Sell Ratio. Source: CryptoQuant
The metric tracks the ratio of buy volume divided by sell volume in ETH perpetual futures, with values below 1 indicating dominant bearish momentum.
A similar sentiment is noticeable on Binance, where investors have been rapidly expanding their short positions on ETH since its over 20% rise from May 8 to 12.
ETH Net Taker Volume. Source: CryptoQuant
The combination of dominant short positions on ETH derivatives and buying pressure on spot exchanges partly explains why its price has remained range-bound in the past two weeks.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH could face selling pressure if it loses ascending triangle support
Ethereum saw $41.87 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, per Coinglass data. The total amount of long and short liquidations is $17.30 million and $24.57 million, respectively.
The top altcoin briefly declined below $2,500 over the weekend but quickly recovered on Monday.
ETH is currently struggling for direction after bouncing off the support of an ascending triangle pattern. The 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) also serves as a dynamic support near the triangle's rising trendline. A firm decline below these support levels could send ETH to the key range of $2,260 - $2,100.
ETH/USDT daily chart
On the upside, ETH continues to face intense selling pressure whenever it approaches the $2,750 - $2,850 resistance range. A move that flips this range to a support level could see ETH begin another major uptrend toward the $3,250 level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are above their neutral levels but trending sideways after seeing declines on Friday, indicating weakening bullish momentum. Meanwhile, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crossed below its moving average line after its histograms flipped negative, signaling rising bearish pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin rebounds to $109,000 as US-EU tariff delay helps sentiment recover
Bitcoin trades above $109,000 on Monday, recovering from Friday’s correction. Market sentiment improves as Trump’s EU tariff delay offers temporary relief, supporting risky assets.
Crypto Today: Digital asset inflows hit $3.3 billion as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano rekindle bullish prospects
Digital asset inflows amounted to $3.3 billion last week, propelling the YTD total to $10.8 billion as bullish sentiment steadies. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $2.75 billion net inflow volume last week, marking the third-highest weekly inflow in history.
SUI Price Forecast: Chances of recovery grow after holding above $3.50
SUI trades broadly steady above key support at $3.50 after the drop driven by the Cetus hack late last week. The Sui network TVL recovers slightly after dropping sharply on Friday after news of the hack.
Jupiter Price Forecast: JUP nears bullish breakout as open interest hits three-month high
Jupiter’s price jumps 10% on Monday, approaching a key descending trendline that could trigger a bullish breakout. CoinGlass data shows that JUP’s Open Interest reached $160.43 million, the highest level since February 21.
Bitcoin: BTC enters full price-discovery mode after seven straight weeks of gains
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $111,000 on Friday after reaching a new all-time high of $111,900 this week. Corporate accumulation, institutional demand, signs of easing regulations and fiscal woes in the US have fueled BTC’s rally.