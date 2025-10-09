Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH dips 4% following heavy distribution from medium-scale holders

Ethereum price today: $4,330

Ethereum medium-scale holders have distributed over 1.22 million ETH since Monday.

Investors have booked about $2.5 billion in profits over the same period.

ETH tests the $4,270 support after facing rejection at a descending trendline resistance.

Ethereum (ETH) declines 4% on Thursday following a 1.22 million ETH distribution from medium-scale holders over the past four days.

Medium-scale holders distribute 1.22 million ETH

After rising toward $4,700 on Tuesday, ETH saw a rejection, dropping nearly 8% over the past three days as prices pulled back toward the $4,300 level.

The decline saw medium-scale holders (wallets holding 1K-10K ETH) initiating a massive distribution, depleting their collective balance by 1.22 million ETH since Monday, according to data from CryptoQuant.

Over the same period, whale wallets holding between 10K-100K ETH grew their collective stash by 200K ETH.

ETH Balance by Holder Value. Source: CryptoQuant

The move suggests that the recent price drop was spearheaded by profit-taking activity from medium-scale holders.

This is evidenced by the gradual rise in profit-realization over the past four days. Investors have booked nearly $2.5 billion in profits since Monday, per Santiment data. Selling activity was evident across all coin ages, but mainly from short-term holders.

ETH Network Realized Profit/Loss. Source: Santiment

Historically, pullbacks triggered by medium or small-scale holders often end up as brief corrections if whale wallets continue to accumulate.

Meanwhile, Grayscale accelerated the staking of coins with its spot ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) since enabling the feature on Monday, creating further scarcity for ETH. The firm staked 857,600 ETH worth $3.83 billion on Wednesday, according to data compiled by smart money tracker Lookonchain.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH tests $4,270 support after trendline rejection

Ethereum saw $181.4 million in futures liquidations in the past 24 hours, led by $152.5 million in long liquidations, per Coinglass data.

After facing a rejection at a descending trendline resistance and falling below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), ETH is looking to find support around the $4,270 level, which bulls defended between August 26 and September 10.

ETH/USDT daily chart

A further decline could see the top altcoin fall to the $4,100-$4,000 support range, strengthened by the 100-day SMA.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are declining and testing their neutral levels, indicating a weakening bullish momentum.