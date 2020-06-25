Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD tries to consolidate above $230 following Wednesday’s bloodbath

ETH/USD bears have managed to stay in control for the third straight day.

William’s %R has dropped from the overbought zone onto the neutral zone.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD bears have managed to stay in control for the third straight day. The price has dropped slightly from $234.53 to $234.47, as ETH/USD continues consolidation above the $230-level. William’s %R has fallen from the edge of the overbought zone to the neutral territory, where it is currently trending horizontally. Finally, the Elliott Oscillator shows four straight green sessions, despite recent bearish price actions.

Support and Resistance

ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels at $242.80 and $248.15. On the downside, we have healthy resistance at $237.70 (SMA 20), $231, $227.80 and $222.25 (SMA 50).

Key levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 234.29 Today Daily Change -0.25 Today Daily Change % -0.11 Today daily open 234.54 Trends Daily SMA20 237.05 Daily SMA50 221.97 Daily SMA100 192.58 Daily SMA200 186.36 Levels Previous Daily High 249.27 Previous Daily Low 230.78 Previous Weekly High 238.59 Previous Weekly Low 218.14 Previous Monthly High 247.15 Previous Monthly Low 176.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 237.84 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 242.2 Daily Pivot Point S1 227.13 Daily Pivot Point S2 219.71 Daily Pivot Point S3 208.64 Daily Pivot Point R1 245.61 Daily Pivot Point R2 256.68 Daily Pivot Point R3 264.1



