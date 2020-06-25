Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD tries to consolidate above $230 following Wednesday’s bloodbath

- ETH/USD bears have managed to stay in control for the third straight day.
- William’s %R has dropped from the overbought zone onto the neutral zone.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD bears have managed to stay in control for the third straight day. The price has dropped slightly from $234.53 to $234.47, as ETH/USD continues consolidation above the $230-level. William’s %R has fallen from the edge of the overbought zone to the neutral territory, where it is currently trending horizontally. Finally, the Elliott Oscillator shows four straight green sessions, despite recent bearish price actions.
Support and Resistance
ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels at $242.80 and $248.15. On the downside, we have healthy resistance at $237.70 (SMA 20), $231, $227.80 and $222.25 (SMA 50).
Key levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|234.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|234.54
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|237.05
|Daily SMA50
|221.97
|Daily SMA100
|192.58
|Daily SMA200
|186.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|249.27
|Previous Daily Low
|230.78
|Previous Weekly High
|238.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|218.14
|Previous Monthly High
|247.15
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|237.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|242.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|227.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|219.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|208.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|245.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|256.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|264.1
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD drops down after charting evening star pattern
BTC/USD bears stayed in control for the second straight day as it charted the evening star pattern. The price plummeted from $9,623.62 to $9,277.70 and dropped below the SMA 20 and SMA 50 curves. The Elliott Oscillator has ...
XRP/USD plummets below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD fell from $0.1889 to $0.1834 as the bears remained in control for the second straight day. In the process, the price has fallen below the downward trending line and the green Ichimoku cloud.
ETH/USD tries to consolidate above $230 following Wednesday’s bloodbath
ETH/USD bears have managed to stay in control for the third straight day. The price has dropped slightly from $234.53 to $234.47, as ETH/USD continues consolidation above the $230-level. William’s %R has fallen from ...
LTC/USD explores support area on approach to $43.00
Litecoin (LTC) dropped from the intraday high of $44.60 and tested $43.16 amid sharp sell-off across the board. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $43.39, down nearly 2% since the start of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.