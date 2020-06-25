Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD tries to consolidate above $230 following Wednesday’s bloodbath

Cryptos |
  • ETH/USD bears have managed to stay in control for the third straight day.
  • William’s %R has dropped from the overbought zone onto the neutral zone.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD bears have managed to stay in control for the third straight day. The price has dropped slightly from $234.53 to $234.47, as ETH/USD continues consolidation above the $230-level. William’s %R has fallen from the edge of the overbought zone to the neutral territory, where it is currently trending horizontally. Finally, the Elliott Oscillator shows four straight green sessions, despite recent bearish price actions.

Support and Resistance

ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels at $242.80 and $248.15. On the downside, we have healthy resistance at $237.70 (SMA 20), $231, $227.80 and $222.25 (SMA 50).

Key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 234.29
Today Daily Change -0.25
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 234.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 237.05
Daily SMA50 221.97
Daily SMA100 192.58
Daily SMA200 186.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 249.27
Previous Daily Low 230.78
Previous Weekly High 238.59
Previous Weekly Low 218.14
Previous Monthly High 247.15
Previous Monthly Low 176.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 237.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 242.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 227.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 219.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 208.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 245.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 256.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 264.1

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

