Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD trends near the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band

- ETH/USD bulls stage a comeback following Tuesday’s negative price action.
- The MACD shows increasing bullish momentum.
- William’s %R is hovering within the overbought zone, hinting at upcoming bearish correction.
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD went up from $237.65 to $242.16 as Wednesday’s session came to a close. The price is trending near the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band, as the MACD shows increasing bullish momentum. William’s %R is hovering inside the overbought zone, hinting at upcoming bearish correction.
Support and Resistance
ETH/USD faces strong resistance at $248.35. On the downside, the price has healthy support at $232.60, $223.25, SMA 20 and SMA 50.
Key levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
