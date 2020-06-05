ETH/USD bulls took back control, following a bearish Wednesday.

The RSI is trending along horizontally at 64.58, next to the overbought zone.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD regained control after a bearish Thursday as the price went up from $243.25 to $245. The price bounced up from the support provided by the upward trending line. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum. The RSI is trending along horizontally at 64.58, next to the overbought zone, indicating that while the bulls may have eked out an advantage, they are not in complete control.

Support and Resistance

ETH/USD bulls face stiff resistance at $248. On the downside, the price has healthy support at $238, $231.86 and SMA 20

Key levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 244.53 Today Daily Change 1.23 Today Daily Change % 0.51 Today daily open 243.3 Trends Daily SMA20 218.14 Daily SMA50 204.47 Daily SMA100 184.24 Daily SMA200 178.22 Levels Previous Daily High 246.54 Previous Daily Low 236.15 Previous Weekly High 224.81 Previous Weekly Low 196.65 Previous Monthly High 247.15 Previous Monthly Low 176.19 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 240.12 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 242.57 Daily Pivot Point S1 237.45 Daily Pivot Point S2 231.6 Daily Pivot Point S3 227.06 Daily Pivot Point R1 247.85 Daily Pivot Point R2 252.39 Daily Pivot Point R3 258.24



