- Ethereum price 4% spike on the day freezes at $208 as gains become unstainable above $210.
- The correlation of Ethereum to Bitcoin price action could be the key to another rally following the May halving.
After the impressive price action in the last week of April, when ETH/USD bulls took over the control of both the throttle and the flight controls, sellers have slowly been creeping back. Ethereum price has even plunged to test support at $195 from highs around $227. Fortunately, bullish interest has remained intact in spites of the pressure. ETH/USD is trading above $200 while eyes are glued on higher levels at $250 and $300.
It is clear that sustaining gains above $210 is not a walk in the park. However, Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is approaching its third halving. A lot has been said in regard the impact of Bitcoin halving. To the state obvious; most crypto experts, investors and enthusiasts believe that like in the past halvings, BTC/USD will rally significantly.
Read more: Cryptocurrency Market Update: Is Bitcoin prepping for a 2017-like parabolic rally?
On the other hand, the correlation of Ethereum price to Bitcoin price action cannot be underestimated. A breakout in Bitcoin price will definitely result in rally in not only for Ethereum but also in the other cryptoassets. Therefore, if Bitcoin starts to grow in value post-having, a $300 prediction for Ether will be a great understatement.
Ethereum price technical picture
At the time of writing, Ethereum has spiked 3.88% to trade at $207 after opening the session on Thursday at $199.18. The effort by the buyers is supported by the RSI’s upward movement. Ongoing bullish momentum appears to have been short-lived especially with the shrinking volatility and a bearish trend bias as shown by the cryptocurrencies live rates. In other words, ETH/USD is unlikely to continue with the bullish action.
On the upside, the 61.8% Fibonacci level taken between the last drop from $291 to a low of $90 is a key resistance that must be overcome for gains towards $220. Other hurdles to keep in mind include the ascending channel resistance and the above mentioned $210 level. On the downside, support areas at $200, $195 and $190 remain intact.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Can BTC/USD break into the $9,500 zone this Thursday?
BTC/USD went up slightly from $9,158.31 to $9,172.30 in the early hours of Thursday as it trends in an upwards channel formation. The bulls will want to gain enough momentum to cross above the red Ichimoku cloud ...
XRP/USD delays triangle breakout, retests key support at $0.21
Ripple price is pushing the consolidation to the end of the week after a falling triangle resistance became too tough to break. The price keeps narrowing down from the recent highs in April at $0.2350.
ETH/USD shoots above $200 ahead Bitcoin halving triggered breakout to $300
After the impressive price action in the last week of April, when ETH/USD bulls took over the control of both the throttle and the flight controls, sellers have slowly been creeping back. Ethereum price has even plunged ...
Tezos Price Action: XTZ is stuck at a key technical level
The hourly Tezos chart below shows a mixture of sentiment as on one hand, the price broke out of the black trendline to the upside and now its finding support at the lower side of the pattern trendline.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Investors bet on BTC amid global turmoil
Bitcoin dropped to $6,754 on Monday and spend the most part of the week consolidating under the critical resistance level $7,000.