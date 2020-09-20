Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD pares majority of weekly gains, trades near $370

Ethereum is down more than 4% on a daily basis on Sunday.

ETH/USD is still up modestly for the week.

Daily RSI dropped below 50 with Sunday's slump.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) fluctuated in a relatively tight range on Saturday and came in under strong selling pressure on Sunday. As of writing, the ETH/USD pair was down 4.15% on a daily basis at $369.35.

Ethereum technical outlook

Earlier in the week, Ethereum staged a decisive rally but failed to climb above critical $400. The fact that sellers have been gaining traction sinde that move on Thursday suggests that the downward correction could extend to $350 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of early-September drop). If the pair breaks below that level and confirms it as a resistance, it could target the 100-day SMA near $325 next.

On the upside, $375 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) aligns as the initial resistance ahead of $400 (psychological level/Fibonacci 50% retracement).

Meanwhile, the RSI indicator on the daily chart dropped below 50, suggesting that there is more room on the downside before the next led up.

Ethereum daily chart