Ethereum is trading just above flat on Tuesday after a bounce back from the weekend lows.

There is now a wedge formation on the hourly chart that could help us determine the future direction.

ETH/USD 1-hour chart

Ethereum has struggled for direction on Tuesday after a bounce back from the weekend lows. Now the price has formed a wedge formation on the hourly chart and may break by the end of the US session. The 130.00 level seems to be intact after a few downside tests recently. If the level does break one of the main support levels is close to the 125.00 level and it seems to be slightly stronger.

Looking closer at the chart now, the MACD histogram seems to be trying to turn positive. The signal line is above the mid-point and there looks like there might be a positive crossover. The volume is looking pretty weak at the moment which is a concern if there is to be an upside break it would be nice to see some volume behind the move for confirmation. Then the next target up could be the top of the next consolidation zone at 144.16.

