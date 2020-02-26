Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD heading for the big psychological $200 price mark

Cryptos |
  • Ethereum price is trading in the red by 6.30% in the session on Wednesday. 
  • ETH/USD is exposed to a free-fall down to the psychological $200.
  • The bears have broken down a critical area of support, which was noted at $250-40 price range.

ETH/USD daily chart

The price is now running at three consecutive heavy sessions of losses in the red. 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

Markets bears have capitalized on a bearish pennant structure, inviting a fresh wave of selling pressure. 

 

Spot rate:                     259.20

Relative change:          -6.30%

High:                             250.24

Low:                              234.54

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 231.07
Today Daily Change -15.73
Today Daily Change % -6.37
Today daily open 246.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 253.82
Daily SMA50 201.51
Daily SMA100 172.19
Daily SMA200 179.14
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 266.2
Previous Daily Low 244.75
Previous Weekly High 287.04
Previous Weekly Low 237.24
Previous Monthly High 186.73
Previous Monthly Low 125.81
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 252.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 258.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 238.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 231.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 217.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 260.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 274.03
Daily Pivot Point R3 281.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls rise to reclaim $9,000

Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls rise to reclaim $9,000

BTC/USD fell victim to another massacre masterminded by the bears. In a similar article on Wednesday, I talked about Bitcoin's price holding above $9,100.

More Cryptocurrencies News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls focus on breaking $0.24 resistance

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls focus on breaking $0.24 resistance

Ripple price is back in the green amid attempts to see it recover the lost ground following the devastating drop on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

More Ripple News

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD looks forward to this head-and-shoulders pattern

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD looks forward to this head-and-shoulders pattern

Ethereum bears continue to punch holes in the bullish 'balloon' even as the storm gets more violet. Almost half of the gains accrued since the beginning of January have been trimmed. Ethereum price is exchanging hands at $216 after a minor recovery from $210 (weekly low). 

More Ethereum News

BTC/USD bulls engage the throttles after defending $300 support

BTC/USD bulls engage the throttles after defending $300 support

Bitcoin Cash is the only major cryptocurrency in the green on Thursday as the Asian session makes way for the European session. The 1.45% gain on the day is a drop in sea compared to the freefall experienced in the last 24 hours when ...

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls plot the revenge

Bitcoin's market capitalization settled at $176 billion, which is 62.8% of the total digital assets market.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location