Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD creeps next to the oversold zone

- ETH/USD fell from $187.45 to $173 this Wednesday and has fallen further to $170.65.
- ETH/USD is looking to drop below the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band.
ETH/USD has had a bearish start to Thursday following heavily bearish Wednesday. ETH/USD fell from $187.45 to $173 this Wednesday and has fallen further to $170.65. The hourly breakdown shows us that ETH/USD fell from $187.55 to $166 within four hours. Following that, the bulls attempted to correct it by bringing it up to $174, before the bears dropped the price to $173.
ETH/USD daily chart
The price has found resistance on the downward trending and is close to the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger band. This shows that the price may get undervalued soon, attracting more bulls. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has narrowed, indicating decreasing market volatility. The market is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) and Elliott oscillator are both showing two straight bearish sessions. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 30.95, right next to the oversold zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
