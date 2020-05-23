Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls remain in control, aim for the elusive $215 resistance level

Cryptos |
  • William’s %R has jumped and is trending near the overbought zone. This shows that bearish correction could be expected.
  • The price re-entered the $200-zone this Friday.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD daily chart

The bulls retained control of the market as ETH/USD went up from $207.30 to $207.50 this Saturday. The bulls remained in power from this Friday, wherein the price spiked from $198.55 to $207.20, crossing above the $200 key psychological level and the SMA 20, in the process. 

William’s %R has jumped and is trending near the overbought zone. This shows that bearish correction could be expected. The bulls must overcome strong resistance levels at $215 and $223.60. The former has previously thwarted the market and prevented bullish momentum in multiple instances, as per the chart above. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at  SMA 20, $199.20, SMA 50, $186.15 and SMA 200

Key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 207.33
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 207.33
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 203.49
Daily SMA50 187.3
Daily SMA100 189.75
Daily SMA200 175.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 209.29
Previous Daily Low 196.23
Previous Weekly High 216.98
Previous Weekly Low 191.49
Previous Monthly High 227.37
Previous Monthly Low 128.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 204.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 201.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 199.28
Daily Pivot Point S2 191.22
Daily Pivot Point S3 186.22
Daily Pivot Point R1 212.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 217.34
Daily Pivot Point R3 225.39

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin has at least 3 reasons to move above $10,000

Bitcoin has at least 3 reasons to move above $10,000

Bitcoin is trading at $9,150 after a sharp sell-off to $8,800 on Thursday. The first digital asset failed to settle above $10,000 after the halving and lost over 4% on a week-on-week basis.

More Bitcoin News

LTC/USD stays bearish, ignores positive fundamentals

LTC/USD stays bearish, ignores positive fundamentals

Litecoin's creator Charlie Lee shared his views on how the network would operate once MimbleWimble solution is rolled out. Speaking in the interview with Rice Crypto YouTube channel...

More Litecoin News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD regains ground above $0.2000, still vulnerable to losses

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD regains ground above $0.2000, still vulnerable to losses

XRP/USD jumped above $0.2000 and tested the intraday high at $0.2017. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2000; however, the short-term bias remains bearish.

More Ripple News

ETH/USD goes back above $200.00, upside gains traction

ETH/USD goes back above $200.00, upside gains traction

The second-largest digital asset recovered above critical $200.00 after a sharp sell-off to $191.49 on Thursday. The coin has regain 1.3% of its value since the beginning of the day and lost nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD may retest $7,500 before another bullish run towards $10,000

Bitcoin lived through another volatile week. The first digital coin crashed to $8,100 on May 10 and jumped to $9,944 om Thursday, May 14. Thus, the price range reached nearly $2,000.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location