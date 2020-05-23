Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls remain in control, aim for the elusive $215 resistance level

William’s %R has jumped and is trending near the overbought zone. This shows that bearish correction could be expected.

The price re-entered the $200-zone this Friday.

ETH/USD daily chart

The bulls retained control of the market as ETH/USD went up from $207.30 to $207.50 this Saturday. The bulls remained in power from this Friday, wherein the price spiked from $198.55 to $207.20, crossing above the $200 key psychological level and the SMA 20, in the process.

William’s %R has jumped and is trending near the overbought zone. This shows that bearish correction could be expected. The bulls must overcome strong resistance levels at $215 and $223.60. The former has previously thwarted the market and prevented bullish momentum in multiple instances, as per the chart above. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at SMA 20, $199.20, SMA 50, $186.15 and SMA 200

Key levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 207.33 Today Daily Change 0.00 Today Daily Change % 0.00 Today daily open 207.33 Trends Daily SMA20 203.49 Daily SMA50 187.3 Daily SMA100 189.75 Daily SMA200 175.76 Levels Previous Daily High 209.29 Previous Daily Low 196.23 Previous Weekly High 216.98 Previous Weekly Low 191.49 Previous Monthly High 227.37 Previous Monthly Low 128.95 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 204.3 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 201.22 Daily Pivot Point S1 199.28 Daily Pivot Point S2 191.22 Daily Pivot Point S3 186.22 Daily Pivot Point R1 212.33 Daily Pivot Point R2 217.34 Daily Pivot Point R3 225.39



