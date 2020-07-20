Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls have to wait for another chance to test $240.00

- Ethereum (ETH) retreated from the short-term channel resistance.
- A sustainable move $240.00 is needed for the upside to gain traction.
Ethereum (ETH) attempted a recovery above $239 during early Asian hours but retreated to $237.89 by press time. The second-largest coin is locked in a tight range with short-term bullish bias, which means the price may retest the intraday high ahead of the US opening. ETH, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $26.6 billion, has gained 1.44% on a day-to-day basis and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
ETH/USD settled above the local support area created by 200-hour SMA at $237.17. This MA stopped the sell-off ahead of the European opening and may serve as a backstop later during the day. The next support comes at a 50-hour SMA at $236.00. Once it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $234.00 (1---hour SMA). The price will recover from this area, but strong upside momentum is unlikely at this stage as the intraday RSI stays flat in the neutral territory.
From the longer-term perspective, a move below $230.00 will open up the way to 100-day SMA100 at $216 and the critical barrier is created by a 200-day simple moving average on approach to $200 level.
On the upside, the local resistance is created by the upper limit of the intraday consolidation channel at $239.00. A sustainable move above this area is needed for the upside to gain traction towards psychological $240.00 and the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $248.50 followed by $260.00
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin stalled after recovery attempt, altcoins move ahead
BTC/USD is trading at $9,355. The first digital coin has gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis and barely changed since the start of the day, moving within a tight channel with the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
XRP/USD struggles to build Tuesday’s momentum eying $0.20
Ripple re-embarked on the journey of breaking barriers after testing the support at $0.19 last week. The recovery took place in tandem with other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin which this time joined in the rally closing in on the resistance at $9,500.
ETH 2.0 final testnet launch on August 4, is a rally brewing?
The much-anticipated Ethereum 2.0 has kept investors on the edge for the longest time. However, the good news is that its final testnet is set to launch on August 4.
BCH/USD short term falling wedge pattern breakout flashing buy signals
Bitcoin Cash advanced higher following the announcement that Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust had finally been approved for public listing on the stock market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.