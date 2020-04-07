  • Ethereum price is trading in the red by -0.35% in the session on Tuesday. 
  • ETH/USD has smashed above resistance that had been capping upside from $145-150. 
  • The next major barrier for the bulls to break down is eyed at $200. 

ETH/USD daily chart

The bulls were able to produce their biggest daily gain in over three weeks. 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

The price has made a breakout from a bullish flag structure, inviting greater near-term momentum. 

Spot rate:                      171.10

Relative change:          -0.35%

High:                             176.48

Low:                              167.60

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 170.84
Today Daily Change -0.67
Today Daily Change % -0.39
Today daily open 171.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 136.28
Daily SMA50 182.65
Daily SMA100 180.25
Daily SMA200 174.01
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 172.16
Previous Daily Low 142.89
Previous Weekly High 150.33
Previous Weekly Low 123.94
Previous Monthly High 252.76
Previous Monthly Low 89.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 160.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 154.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 152.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 132.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 122.94
Daily Pivot Point R1 181.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 191.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 210.75

 

 

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits

Yesterday, Ether made a strong impact and shot its dominance level up 10%, easily surpassing the SMA200 and registering one of the most significant upward movements in one day since records began.

Ripple's Price Analysis: XRP/USD struggles to settle above $0.2000 amid improved market sentiments

XRP/USD is changing hands marginally above $0.2000 with over 10% of gains since this time on Monday. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $9 billion 

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD skyrockets above $170.00, next target $200.00

ETH/USD jumped above $176.00 during early Asian hours as the bullish momentum increased after the coin broke above the psychological $150.00.

EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD bulls aim to take the price above $2.80

EOS/USD had a hugely Monday as the price jumped from $2.35 to $2.76. The price has increased a little more to $2.794 in the early hours of Tuesday. The bulls also managed to break past ...

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

