Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bulls eke out an advantage in the early hours of Tuesday

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD bulls have remained in control for the second straight day as the price went up from $204.07 to $204.45. This Monday, the price jumped up from $199.65 and crossed above the SMA 20. The Elliott Oscillator has had a green session following five straight red sessions, while the MACD indicates sustained bearish momentum.

The bulls will now need to overcome resistance at $215 and $223.25. On the downside, healthy support lies at $199.30 and $187.75.

Key levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 204.31 Today Daily Change 0.24 Today Daily Change % 0.12 Today daily open 204.07 Trends Daily SMA20 202.89 Daily SMA50 190.93 Daily SMA100 187.67 Daily SMA200 175.98 Levels Previous Daily High 205.63 Previous Daily Low 198.06 Previous Weekly High 216.98 Previous Weekly Low 191.49 Previous Monthly High 227.37 Previous Monthly Low 128.95 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 202.74 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 200.95 Daily Pivot Point S1 199.54 Daily Pivot Point S2 195.02 Daily Pivot Point S3 191.97 Daily Pivot Point R1 207.11 Daily Pivot Point R2 210.16 Daily Pivot Point R3 214.68



