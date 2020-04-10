Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD bears take control after encountering resistance at the SMA 200

  • ETH/USD went down from $173.45 to $169.91 this Thursday.
  • The Elliott Oscillator has had 25 straight green sessions and gone up from -98.56 to 25.25.

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD had a second straight bearish day after encountering resistance at the SMA 200 curve. The asset has dropped from $169.91 to $169.50 so far this Friday. If they maintain their current course, the SMA 200 will soon cross above the SMA 50 to chart the heavily bearish death cross pattern. The MACD indicates decreasing bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had 25 consecutive green sessions, having gone up from -98.56 to 25.25.

Key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 169.45
Today Daily Change -0.48
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 169.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 142.24
Daily SMA50 176.61
Daily SMA100 181.38
Daily SMA200 173.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 173.57
Previous Daily Low 165.32
Previous Weekly High 150.33
Previous Weekly Low 123.94
Previous Monthly High 252.76
Previous Monthly Low 89.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 168.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 170.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 165.65
Daily Pivot Point S2 161.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 157.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 173.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 177.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 182.15

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

