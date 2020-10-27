Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH growth perspectives are mired as miners dump their coins

- ETH/USD needs to remain above $390 to continue growing.
- The ETH long-term perspectives are still bullish.
At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $400. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $44.2 billion and an average daily trading volume of $15 billion has lost nearly 3% in the last 24 hours. However, it is still in a green zone on a week-to-week basis.
A failure to move above the critical resistance of $420 triggered the downside correction and pushed the price to the channel support.
ETH miners start dumping their coins
According to the on-chain data provider Santiment, ETH miners have started dumping their coins after the ETH price reached the recent high. This emerging trend may be the first signal that the FOMO has started to fade out on the market. Historically, the asset price goes down when miners are beginning to move their coins to the exchanges as the selling pressure increases.
However, it should be noted that from the longer-term perspective, the miners' balance is still above the recent low reached at the beginning of September. Thus, the general trend remains positive, while the price may be vulnerable to the downside correction in the short-term.
ETH miners balance
Volatility ahead
Apart from that, Age Consumed printed several spikes in recent days. This indicator predicts the upcoming price volatility as it shows the number of coins changing addresses on a specific date, multiplied by the time since they last moved.
While the spikes are less pronounced than before, they may add credibility to the signals provided by the miners' balance indicator.
Ethereum Age Consumed indicator
ETH/USD rebounds from the channel support
From the technical point of view, a failure to clear a strong barrier created by $420 may signal that the upside momentum is fading away. The second-largest cryptocurrency rebounded from the channel support of $390. If it is broken, the sell-off may gain traction with the next focus on $360. A cluster of EMAs on the 12-hour chart, located on the approach to this support level, will make it a challenging target for the bears.
ETH/USD 12-hour chart
Meanwhile, the data on market positioning implies that there is a strong barrier located on the approach to $390, meaning that this support can effectively stop the correction and send the price back to $420.
IntoTheBlock's data on In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) signals that there is strong support between the current price and $390 as there are nearly 1 million addresses holding over 11 million coins there. Once it is cleared, the sell-off will gain traction as there are no significant support levels below this area.
Ethereum: IOMAP data
Source: IntoTheBlock
On the bullish side, a sustainable move above $420 in this area is needed for the upside to gain traction. Once this barrier is out of the way, ETH can quickly retest $450 and $460, which is the yearly high. Considering that there are no major supply walls above the current price, this area should be an easy target for ETH bulls if the price remains above $390.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: Bitcoin breaks new yearly highs; the road to $15,000 is clear
Bitcoin (BTC) broke above the local resistance created by $13,250 and hit a new high of 2020 at $13,490. The pioneer digital asset is poised for further growth as the upside momentum gains traction amid little resistance from sellers.
DOT's new bullish wave might have to wait
Polkadot (DOT) is the 8th largest digital currency with a current market capitalization of $4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $900 million. The coin has entered the top-10 following the redenomination in August 2020 that resulted in creating a new DOT.
Breaking: The largest commercial bank in Singapore launches cryptocurrency exchange
DBS, of the largest commercial banks in Singapore, announced the soft launch of the proprietary crypto-to-fiat cryptocurrency trading platforms. At the initial stages, the users will have access to the four largest digital assets: BTC, BCH, ETH, XRP.
Ethereum, Chainlink, and Ren whales go into buying frenzy as these tokens suffer a steep correction
Today, the crypto market saw a notable pullback, dipping from a $398.6 billion market capitalization to a low of $386 billion in just three hours. Many altcoins have already bounced back up, with Bitcoin staying above $13,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin goes up as some of the world's largest currencies go down
While investors are waiting for BTC to retest all-time highs and shoot to the moon, it is already there. In some countries, the pioneer digital asset surpassed the peak of 2017 and hit new historic highs in local currencies.