Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH bulls catch a breather around February 2018 top

  • ETH/USD consolidates gains from the multi-month top amid overbought RSI conditions.
  • 61.8% of Fibonacci retracement offers key support, bulls keep eyes on 2018 high.

Having jumped to the highest in 35 months, ETH/USD recedes to $955.35 during early Monday’s trading. Although overbought RSI conditions suggest further consolidation of prices, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the year 2018 downturn becomes the key level to watch for bears.

The downside break of the key Fibonacci retracement, at $906.30, needs to get validation from the $900 round-figure before challenging May 2018 top surrounding $830.

However, any further weakness past-$830 can make the crypto pair vulnerable to revisit July 2018 peak close to $515.00 ahead of highlighting the $500 psychological magnet and September 2020 high of $488.95.

On the contrary, the $1,000 threshold guards the pair’s immediate upside ahead of the recent high around $1,015.

Should ETH/USD buyers chose to ignore RSI conditions beyond $1,015, the February 2018 high of $1,224 and the year 2018 peak, also the record high, near1,420 will be in the spotlight.

ETH/USD weekly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 967.13
Today Daily Change -13.31
Today Daily Change % -1.36%
Today daily open 980.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 682.54
Daily SMA50 606.21
Daily SMA100 498.53
Daily SMA200 413.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1015.14
Previous Daily Low 770
Previous Weekly High 759
Previous Weekly Low 625.01
Previous Monthly High 759
Previous Monthly Low 530.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 921.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 863.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 828.58
Daily Pivot Point S2 676.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 583.44
Daily Pivot Point R1 1073.72
Daily Pivot Point R2 1167
Daily Pivot Point R3 1318.86

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

BTC blasts above $29,000, XRP claws back some ground

The cryptocurrency market celebrates the New Year with new highs. Bitcoins jumped above $29,000 and set a new all-time high at $29,321 during early Asian hours. 

Ethereum whales go into buying spree in anticipation of new all-time highs

Ethereum (ETH) hit a new high of 2020 at $759 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the second-largest digital asset is changing hands at $751, having gained over 30% in the past seven days. 

Binance to reimburse $10 million to affected users over COVER incident

Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the decision to compensate the losses incurred by users of the Cover protocol. The company will pay $10 million to affected eligible Binance users from its SAFU fund.

Bitcoin resuming the downside following fresh parabolic highs

In a parabolic move, the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency on its 12th birthday has traded as high as $34,800 on Sunday with almost all

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead

It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments. 

