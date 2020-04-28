Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/BTC drops below the downward trending line. Is the crypto market about to face massive bearish correction?

- The MACD line is on the verge of crossing over the signal line, indicating a reversal of bullish momentum.
- The Elliott Oscillator has had a second straight red session.
ETH/BTC daily chart
ETH/BTC fell from 0.0253 to 0.0252, as bears remained in control for the third consecutive day. In the process, the price has broken below the support provided by the upward trending line. Since the ETH/BTC chart is a good indicator of the current health of the crypto market, the price dropping below the upward trending line could be a precursor of the market as a whole facing heavy bearish correction today. The bears will be targeting the 0.0248 and 0.0243 support lines. The latter will take the price below the SMA 20 and into the green Ichimoku cloud. The MACD line is on the verge of crossing over the signal line, indicating a reversal of bullish momentum, while the Elliott Oscillator has had two consecutive red sessions.
Key levels
ETH/BTC
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.02
|Daily SMA50
|0.02
|Daily SMA100
|0.02
|Daily SMA200
|0.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.03
|Previous Daily Low
|0.02
|Previous Weekly High
|0.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.02
|Previous Monthly High
|0.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
