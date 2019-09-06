Ethereum price analysis: Bulls take an early lead this Friday after bears edge out a victory this Thursday

- ETH/USD is currently priced at $174.25 in the early hours of Friday.
- Elliott oscillator and MACD indicator both hint at sustained bullish sentiment.
ETH/USD had a bullish start to Friday as the price went up slightly from $174 to $174.25. This follows a frustrating Thursday for the buyers where the price went down from $175 to $174. The hourly breakdown of Thursday shows us that the price managed to take the price down to $171.55, where it trended horizontally for a bit. After that, the bulls stepped in and took it up to $174.84, before a last-ditch rally by the bears brought it down to $174. Friday had a bearish start where the price went down to $173.30 before the bulls immediately stepped in and took it back up to $174.25.
ETH/USD daily chart
The price has been checked on the upside by the downward trending line. The price is trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw is slightly widening, indicating increasing market volatility. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) and Elliott oscillator both show sustained bullish sentiment. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is creeping along at 38.65.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
