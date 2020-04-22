Ethereum price analysis: a decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00

- ETH/USD has switched on recovery mode after a strong move above daily SMA200.
- A growing interest in stablecoins is beneficial to ETH.
Ethereum is among the winners of stablecoins rise, according to the resent research, published by blockchain analytics firm Messari. The experts noted that the interest to the stable coins has grown significantly in recent months. Moreover, this trend has been beneficial for the second-largest digital asset as a lot of tokens are built on the Ethereum blockchain.
The total market capitalization for stablecoins exceeded $8 billion and the demand is growing as investors use them as a hedge against the volatility both on traditional and cryptocurrency markets.
One winner in the growth of stablecoins appears to be Ethereum, which recently reached value transfer parity with Bitcoin. Stablecoins now account for 80% of daily transfer value on Ethereum as it has proven to be the issuance platform of choice for new stablecoins.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $175.23 with over 2.5% gains since the beginning of the week. Ethereum is moving within a short-term bullish trend and the upside momentum is gaining traction as the price broke above critical resistance created by daily SMA200 (currently at $172.00).
The next strong technical barrier comes at a psychological $180.00. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on daily SMA100 at $185.00 and the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $188.50. This resistance area separates ETH/USD from a stronger recovery towards $200.00.
On the downside, a move below $170.0 may increase the selling pressure and bring the price back to Monday's low at $166.66. However, this support is reinforced by the upside trendline from March 13 low, which means, the bears might have a hard time pushing the price below this line.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto market rocking the cradle
The cryptocurrency market continues with its already typical endless pauses. This pattern is emphasizing even more that bipolarity of behaviour between the halt and the action.
XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams
Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week. The coin has gained 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA
Tron price is still range bound between the range limit at $0.0140 and $0.0120. The sideways action followed steady recovery from the lows recorded on March 12 around $0.00722 (Fibonacci swing low).
A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00
Ethereum is among the winners of stablecoins rise, according to the resent research, published by blockchain analytics firm Messari. The experts noted that the interest to the stable coins has grown significantly in recent months.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.