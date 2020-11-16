Ethereum price aims for $520 if bulls can crack this critical resistance level

- Ethereum price is bounded inside an ascending parallel channel.
- The upper boundary of the pattern is a crucial resistance level.
- Bulls are aiming to hit $520 if they can crack the upper trendline at $485.
Ethereum is currently trading at $461, bounded inside an ascending parallel channel on the hourly chart. The digital asset looks poised to test the upper trendline at $485. A breakout above this point can quickly drive Ethereum price towards $520.
Ethereum bulls eying up $520
The current hourly ascending parallel channel is the most significant pattern in the short-term. The upper trendline at $485 has acted as a healthy resistance level since November 7. Ethereum price is currently in the middle of the pattern and above the 100-SMA.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Ethereum looks poised to climb towards $485 after conquering the 100-SMA as a support level for the first time since November 14. A breakout above the upper trendline would be significant and likely to drive ETH towards $520, using the pattern's height.
ETH IOMAP chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price chart certainly seems to favor the bulls, showing a robust support area between $488 and $461 but almost no resistance ahead, well until $533. This adds strength to the bullish outlook.
The bulls' most prominent issue in the short-term is not getting stopped by the middle trendline of the parallel channel. A loss of the 100-SMA would also be notable and could push Ethereum price towards the lower boundary of the pattern at $443.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
