Ethereum Name Service shoots up by 40% after Ethereum nearly hits $2,700

- Ethereum noted an 18% rally in the past five days, rising from $2,200 to $2,600.
- Ethereum namesake tokens rallied, with Ethereum Name Service emerging as the biggest gainer, rising by 40% in a day.
- The altcoin is presently at a 21-month high of $22.68, with price indicators suggesting further room for an increase.
Ethereum price has seen considerable growth over the past week thanks to the spot Bitcoin ETF approval. While the market was expecting a decline in the altcoin prices, the opposite happened as other altcoins, including Ethereum namesakes, rallied significantly.
Ethereum Name Service banks on ETH rally
Ethereum Name Service (ENS), which is the namesake of the Ethereum chain, is also a major component of the blockchain. It is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system that converts human-readable Ethereum addresses into machine-readable alphanumeric codes.
The demand for .ens addresses surged in 2021 and 2022 but fell short of making history during the 2023 bear run.
However, the native token ENS recovered this past week, rising by almost 60%, with nearly 40% of the surge coming in the past 24 hours. As Ethereum price shot up to $2,700 during the intra-day trading hours, ENS rallied too, trading at $22.68 at the time of writing.
ENS/USD 1-day chart
Although a slight correction of 7% was observed in the last few hours, the token is holding strong around the $22.78 support line. The price indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is noting a heavily bullish momentum, with the RSI sitting in the overbought zone above 70.0. This suggests that ENS price could increase further, potentially breaching the $24.74 resistance level if the altcoin bounces back fuelled by broader market bullish cues.
However, if the $22.78 support line is lost, a fall to $20.44 is likely, falling through, which would invalidate the bullish thesis and result in further decline.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Near Protocol price consolidation hints NEAR could retest $6.50 soon
Near Protocol (NEAR) price has shown incredible resilience to drawdowns despite the market volatility and short-term Bitcoin price crashes. As a result of this sideways movement, NEAR has set up a bullish continuation pattern that could result in a triple-digit breakout rally.
Ethereum Name Service shoots up by 40% after Ethereum nearly hits $2,700
Ethereum price has seen considerable growth over the past week thanks to the spot Bitcoin ETF approval. While the market was expecting a decline in the altcoin prices, the opposite happened as other altcoins, including Ethereum namesakes, rallied significantly.
Ethereum Classic price tops out with a 15% correction likely underway for ETC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) price is among the biggest gainers, benefitting the most from the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) approval. The capital rotation from BTC to altcoins has favored some projects more than others, with ETC presenting among the biggest beneficiaries.
Senator Warren says spot Bitcoin ETF approval is wrong even as first-day volume hits $4.6 billion
Spot Bitcoin ETFs received approval, and users began trading the investment products in the last 48 hours. The event marked a historic moment for the crypto market, even as many people attempted to stop the ETFs from seeing the light of day, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, who continues to criticize it.
Bitcoin: Analyzing possible short term implication of probable spot ETF approval on BTC price
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains within the weekly supply zone, with a bold attempt to shatter its mean threshold proving premature. It comes amid an overly cautious market spot and perpetual traders both waiting to play their hand after a decision from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs).