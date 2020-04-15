Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD where to next after conquering $160 resistance?

- Ethereum jumps above $160 resistance following the drop from $176 to $150.
- ETH/USD is likely to settle in consolidation above $160 ahead of a breakout above $170.
Ethereum bulls are feeling energetic on Wednesday as the Asian session paves the way for the European session. For a couple of days, the price struggled with the resistance at $160 after the rejection from highs around $176 found support at $150.
Following a 1.16% growth on the day, Ether is teetering at $160.39. The cryptoasset has also adjusted upwards above the trendline resistance and now seats comfortably above the moving averages. In the 4-hour range, the 100 SMA is holding the ground at $157.38 while the 50 SMA will provide support but currently lies at $156.
The RSI, in the same range, is above the average after the momentum stalled at 60. The trend is likely to remain sideways between 50 and 60. This way, ETH/USD could embrace consolidation as buyers gather the strength to push for gains above $170. The MACD’s horizontal movement within the positive region puts emphasis on a possible sideways action with a bullish bias.
Ethereum resistance and support areas
Resistance one: $163.09
Resistance two: $178.12
Support one: $159.74
Support two: $153.06
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels at $6,915 and $7,200
BTC/USD bears remained in control as the price fell from $6,877 to $6,842.60. There are no healthy support levels on the downside, so the price can be expected to drop even more. On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels at $6,915 and $7,200.
XRP/USD bears remain in control as price breaks below the upward trending line
XRP/USD bears remained in control for the third consecutive day as the price fell from $0.1862 to $0.185 in the early hours of Wednesday. The bulls have repeatedly tried and failed to overcome resistance at the SMA 50 curve, since running out of steam near the $0.202 line.
ETH/USD where to next after conquering $160 resistance?
Ethereum bulls are feeling energetic on Wednesday as the Asian session paves the way for the European session. For a couple of days, the price struggled with the resistance at $160 after the rejection from highs around $176 found support at $150.
DASH/USD outperforms major cryptocurrencies, eyes glued on $100
Dash is in a bullish phase on Wednesday during the Asian hours. Although the gains it has accrued in the day are subtle, they remain significant in comparison to other major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.