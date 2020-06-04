Ethereum Market Overview: ETH/USD keeps a bullish trend while Grayscale’s Ethereum trust shows 679% YTD returns

Ethereum continues on its upward path and is forming a bullish reversal candlestick on the daily chart.

ETH/USD is looking at the $250 resistance level, as well as $253.47, daily high.

Grayscale, a major Ethereum trust fund, reports a huge 679% YTD return.

Ethereum looks strong and is trading at $245 at the time of writing. After a quick dip today, bulls managed to buy it back and create a bullish reversal candlestick. ETH/USD is in a daily uptrend and only facing two major resistance levels at $247.14 and the high set on June 2 at $253.47.

Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust fund showing increasing institutional interest in ETH

The Grayscale Trust fund has been buying Ethereum throughout 2020 and it’s now showing a 679% year-to-date return.

REMINDER: eligible accredited investors may continue to purchase shares of our investment products, including Grayscale $BTC Trust and Grayscale $ETH Trust, at their respective NAVs.



To learn more or get started visit https://t.co/QVIMefv62B pic.twitter.com/9Jj6DVJJW9 — Grayscale (@GrayscaleInvest) June 3, 2020

According to an official report, Grayscale bought 50% of all Ethereum mined until April 24, 2020. The company has continued buying ETH at a slower rate and investors have been buying ETH even at a 725% premium. While this number looks huge, it’s not even close to its highest point of 1,300% around a year ago.

Investors willing to buy Ethereum at such a high value is a great indicator of Ethereum’s long term outlook. Additionally, Ethereum’s top whales have also increased their holdings during May 2020.

ETH/USD daily chart