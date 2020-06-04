Ethereum Market Overview: ETH/USD keeps a bullish trend while Grayscale’s Ethereum trust shows 679% YTD returns

- Ethereum continues on its upward path and is forming a bullish reversal candlestick on the daily chart.
- ETH/USD is looking at the $250 resistance level, as well as $253.47, daily high.
- Grayscale, a major Ethereum trust fund, reports a huge 679% YTD return.
Ethereum looks strong and is trading at $245 at the time of writing. After a quick dip today, bulls managed to buy it back and create a bullish reversal candlestick. ETH/USD is in a daily uptrend and only facing two major resistance levels at $247.14 and the high set on June 2 at $253.47.
Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust fund showing increasing institutional interest in ETH
The Grayscale Trust fund has been buying Ethereum throughout 2020 and it’s now showing a 679% year-to-date return.
REMINDER: eligible accredited investors may continue to purchase shares of our investment products, including Grayscale $BTC Trust and Grayscale $ETH Trust, at their respective NAVs.— Grayscale (@GrayscaleInvest) June 3, 2020
To learn more or get started visit https://t.co/QVIMefv62B pic.twitter.com/9Jj6DVJJW9
According to an official report, Grayscale bought 50% of all Ethereum mined until April 24, 2020. The company has continued buying ETH at a slower rate and investors have been buying ETH even at a 725% premium. While this number looks huge, it’s not even close to its highest point of 1,300% around a year ago.
Investors willing to buy Ethereum at such a high value is a great indicator of Ethereum’s long term outlook. Additionally, Ethereum’s top whales have also increased their holdings during May 2020.
ETH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
