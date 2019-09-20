- A move above $200.00 will improve the short-term technical picture.
- The significant support is created on approach to 180.00.
The second largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $23.4 billion hit $224.40 during early Asian hours. The coin has retreated to $218.50 by the time of writing amid strongly bearish short-term sentiments.
ETH/USD has gained over 5% on a day-on-day basis and lost 1.3% since the beginning of Friday.
Ethereum’s long-term technical picture
Looking technically, ETH/USD moved outside the daily Bollinger Band with its upper boundary now providing the initial support for the coin ($217.50). Once this barrier is out of the way, the downside correction may gain traction with the next focus on $206.76. This support is created by SMA200 (Simple Moving Average). Meanwhile, ETH/USD long-term sentiments remain bullish as long as it stays above a strong resistance of $200.00. A sustainable move below this barrier will worsen Ethereum’s technical picture and speed up the decline towards $194.00 with SMA50 daily located right below this handle.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $220.00 for the upside to gain traction. The next resistance awaits us on approach to the recent high at $224.40. Once broken, the price may extend an upside move towards $228.30 (SMA100 daily) and $230.00
ETH/USD, daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
