The Ethereum Classic (ETC) network is looking for stablecoin projects to support and/or partner with.

A Twitter user identified the benefits that Tether has had on Ethereum since the latter began supporting the stablecoin.

The user implied that if Ethereum could benefit from issuing stablecoins such as Tether, then ETC would too.

The Ethereum Classic (ETC) network is looking for stablecoin projects to support and/or partner with, according to Ethereum Classic news. The majority of the stablecoins in the crypto market run on the Ethereum (ETH) network. This includes TUST, Paxos Standard (PAX), Tether (USDT), USD Coin, and the Gemini Dollar.

In response to a question posed by a Twitter user (@crypto_espresso) asking when the ETC network will support a stablecoin, James Wo, the founder at ETC Labs, said:

Great question. @etclabs is looking for stable coin projects to support or establish partnership! [email protected]

Twitter user @crypto_espresso quickly identified the benefits that Tether has had on Ethereum since the latter began supporting the stablecoin. He implied that if Ethereum could benefit from issuing stablecoins such as Tether, then ETC would too.