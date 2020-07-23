Ethereum Classic Technical Analysis: ETC/USD bulls and bears wrestle for control in the short-term

ETC/USD daily chart has had three straight bullish seasons.

The buyers failed to gather enough steam to cross the $6.50-level.

ETC/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETC/USD chart shows us that the price encountered massive resistance at $6.46 after losing momentum near the $6.50 level. Since then, ETC/USD has progressively dropped down. The hourly price has fallen below the triangle formation and is currently facing resistance at the downward trending line.

ETC/USD daily chart

While ETC/USD buyers and sellers are playing a game of tag in the hourly chart, the daily chart belongs solely to the bulls. After encountering support at the $6.04-level, the price has managed three straight bullish sessions. ETC/USD has gone up from $6.375 to $6.44 this Thursday and is trending in an upward channel formation. The price has strong resistance at $6.505 and $6.64. On the downside, we have healthy support at $6.26 and $6.1275.

Key Levels

ETC/USD Overview Today last price 6.4509 Today Daily Change 0.0820 Today Daily Change % 1.29 Today daily open 6.3689 Trends Daily SMA20 6.1848 Daily SMA50 6.2672 Daily SMA100 6.3323 Daily SMA200 6.994 Levels Previous Daily High 6.404 Previous Daily Low 6.1079 Previous Weekly High 6.5666 Previous Weekly Low 5.9102 Previous Monthly High 7.3282 Previous Monthly Low 5.4387 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.2909 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.221 Daily Pivot Point S1 6.1832 Daily Pivot Point S2 5.9975 Daily Pivot Point S3 5.887 Daily Pivot Point R1 6.4793 Daily Pivot Point R2 6.5897 Daily Pivot Point R3 6.7754

