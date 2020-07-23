Ethereum Classic Technical Analysis: ETC/USD bulls and bears wrestle for control in the short-term

- ETC/USD daily chart has had three straight bullish seasons.
- The buyers failed to gather enough steam to cross the $6.50-level.
ETC/USD hourly chart
The hourly ETC/USD chart shows us that the price encountered massive resistance at $6.46 after losing momentum near the $6.50 level. Since then, ETC/USD has progressively dropped down. The hourly price has fallen below the triangle formation and is currently facing resistance at the downward trending line.
ETC/USD daily chart
While ETC/USD buyers and sellers are playing a game of tag in the hourly chart, the daily chart belongs solely to the bulls. After encountering support at the $6.04-level, the price has managed three straight bullish sessions. ETC/USD has gone up from $6.375 to $6.44 this Thursday and is trending in an upward channel formation. The price has strong resistance at $6.505 and $6.64. On the downside, we have healthy support at $6.26 and $6.1275.
Key Levels
ETC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4509
|Today Daily Change
|0.0820
|Today Daily Change %
|1.29
|Today daily open
|6.3689
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.1848
|Daily SMA50
|6.2672
|Daily SMA100
|6.3323
|Daily SMA200
|6.994
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.404
|Previous Daily Low
|6.1079
|Previous Weekly High
|6.5666
|Previous Weekly Low
|5.9102
|Previous Monthly High
|7.3282
|Previous Monthly Low
|5.4387
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.2909
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.1832
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|5.9975
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|5.887
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4793
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.5897
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.7754
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
