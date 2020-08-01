Ethereum Classic Price Outlook: ETC/USD faces bearish correction after five straight bullish days – Confluence Detector

ETC/USD has gone down from $7.41 to $7.37 in the early hours of Saturday. The bears have started correcting the price following five straight bullish days. The price can potentially go down to $7.15 before the sellers encounter their first level of note. This level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. Following that, the next support level of note is at $7.095 , which has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level. On the upside, there are no strong resistance levels.

