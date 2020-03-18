Ethereum Classic is trading nearly 4% lower is cryptos struggle again.

The price is consolidating under 5.00 on Wednesday and bears are still in control.

ETC/USD 1-hour chart

Ethereum Classic is struggling once again today as crypto sentiment remains weak. Looking at the chart, the green trendline is holding firm and a break above could be a good sign for the bulls. The blue support level is around 4.00 this psychological level is looking strong on an intraday basis and could be vulnerable if the bears keep control.

Away from this, the volume is still supporting the sell-side matching the price action. On a bigger scale, the orange resistance line is a good target for the bulls but remember the green trendline and purple resistance would need to be broken first. The main support on the chart is the black line at the bottom of the chart at 3.50.

Additional levels