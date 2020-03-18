  • Ethereum Classic is trading nearly 4% lower is cryptos struggle again.
  • The price is consolidating under 5.00 on Wednesday and bears are still in control.

ETC/USD 1-hour chart

Ethereum Classic is struggling once again today as crypto sentiment remains weak. Looking at the chart, the green trendline is holding firm and a break above could be a good sign for the bulls. The blue support level is around 4.00 this psychological level is looking strong on an intraday basis and could be vulnerable if the bears keep control. 

Away from this, the volume is still supporting the sell-side matching the price action. On a bigger scale, the orange resistance line is a good target for the bulls but remember the green trendline and purple resistance would need to be broken first. The main support on the chart is the black line at the bottom of the chart at 3.50.

Ethereum Classic analysis

Additional levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 4.4606
Today Daily Change -0.1850
Today Daily Change % -3.98
Today daily open 4.6456
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.7046
Daily SMA50 9.1849
Daily SMA100 7.3857
Daily SMA200 6.1827
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 5.0337
Previous Daily Low 4.4051
Previous Weekly High 7.8473
Previous Weekly Low 3.2793
Previous Monthly High 13.1888
Previous Monthly Low 7.1948
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 4.7936
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 4.6452
Daily Pivot Point S1 4.3559
Daily Pivot Point S2 4.0663
Daily Pivot Point S3 3.7274
Daily Pivot Point R1 4.9845
Daily Pivot Point R2 5.3233
Daily Pivot Point R3 5.613

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

