  • ETC is trading over 4% higher on the session as crypto sentiment improves.
  • The price has now broken a key intraday trendline and could push higher.

ETC/USD 4-hour chart

Ethereum Classic is having a good session on bank holiday Monday (UK) as the crypto major is one of the best performers. The price has now pushed past the black trendline on the 4-hour chart below which could indicate the price might move back to the highs. 

The psychological 7.00 level is now the next resistance and it has been somewhat of a pivot zone during the previous consolidation. In a classic technical move, after the price broke through the trendline it came back to test it before the move higher. When doing that, the 200 simple moving average was in close proximity and was also used to bolster support zone.

Looking closer at the indicators at the bottom of the chart, The Relative Strength Index indicator has pushed through the 50 mid-line which is a bullish sign. There is still space for a move into the overbought area. If anything the bulls would have been happier with slightly more volume on the break, as this would have increased the chance of a higher upside test. 

ETC trendline break

Additional levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 6.8543
Today Daily Change 0.2926
Today Daily Change % 4.46
Today daily open 6.5617
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 6.5744
Daily SMA50 6.1164
Daily SMA100 6.4862
Daily SMA200 6.3549
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 6.784
Previous Daily Low 6.4955
Previous Weekly High 6.9174
Previous Weekly Low 5.9326
Previous Monthly High 6.9885
Previous Monthly Low 4.796
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6.6738
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6.6057
Daily Pivot Point S1 6.4434
Daily Pivot Point S2 6.3252
Daily Pivot Point S3 6.155
Daily Pivot Point R1 6.7319
Daily Pivot Point R2 6.9022
Daily Pivot Point R3 7.0204

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

