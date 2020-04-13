  • Ethereum Classic trades over 1% lower as the Monday sell of hits all the majors.
  • The price found some support ahead of the psychological 5.00 level.

ETC/USD 1-hour chart

Ethereum Classic is looking pretty bearish but some buying pressure has just kicked in. The price has broken above the 55 hourly exponential moving average after only breaking below it earlier in the session. The RSI indicator has also just moved back above the 50 mid-line which could just be a short term pullback. 

Interestingly, the volume is looking subdued which insinuates there is not much backing for some of the more recent moves. The market has also been making lower high and lower low waves so until that changes it's hard to be bullish. The red support zone is now the key level to watch as if it breaks it could give more clues to the future path of Ethereum classic.

ETC rejection of 5.00 level

Additional levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 5.2315
Today Daily Change -0.0946
Today Daily Change % -1.78
Today daily open 5.3261
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 5.199
Daily SMA50 6.1562
Daily SMA100 7.6498
Daily SMA200 6.0293
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 5.4958
Previous Daily Low 5.192
Previous Weekly High 5.9974
Previous Weekly Low 4.9372
Previous Monthly High 8.7183
Previous Monthly Low 3.2793
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 5.3797
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 5.308
Daily Pivot Point S1 5.1802
Daily Pivot Point S2 5.0342
Daily Pivot Point S3 4.8764
Daily Pivot Point R1 5.4839
Daily Pivot Point R2 5.6417
Daily Pivot Point R3 5.7876

 

 

BTC/USD recovery is hopeless as long as daily SMA50 stays intact

BTC/USD recovery is hopeless as long as daily SMA50 stays intact

Bitcoin network saw its biggest transaction on history on April 10. The cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex transacted 161,500 Bitcoin (BTC)  to the tune of $1.1 billion for a tiny fee of $0.68. 

BCH/USD bulls strongly defend the 23.6% Fibo support

BCH/USD bulls strongly defend the 23.6% Fibo support

Bitcoin Cash is in the red on Easter Monday after sellers cut short last week’s momentum towards $300. A new April high was established at $281 and unfortunately marked the end of the halving rally.

Bitfinex users are buying ETH, the rest are selling

Bitfinex users are buying ETH, the rest are selling

At the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $153.00, down 2.5% on a day-to-day basis and 3.5% since the beginning Monday. The second-largest coin with the current market value of $16.9 billion has recovered from the intraday low of $149.84.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breaks below upside trendline

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD breaks below upside trendline

Ripple is the third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.3 billion. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1840.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.

