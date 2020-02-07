One of the Ethereum researchers, Danny Ryan, said that he “has 95% confidence” that they will launch the network this year.

In a recent “Ask Me Anything” Reddit discussion, the Ethereum 2.0 team noted that the network will not be launched till three clients can run testnets consistently for a minimum of eight weeks. The participants in this discussion included Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Eth 2.0 researchers Danny Ryan and Justin Drake. Drake wrote that he “has 95% confidence” that they will launch the network this year.

Ethereum 2.0 promises higher transaction throughput and a new security model under Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Eth 2.0 has been in the works since Ethereum was launched in 2015. Due to the highly technical nature of the project, the work has been going slow.

Initially, the launch of 2.0 was expected to take place in January 2020. Now, however, developers are expecting the launch to happen by July 30, 2020 (the network’s fifth anniversary). In the discussion thread, Danny Ryan noted:

Phase 0 will certainly launch in 2020. Audits are out and testnets are getting stronger every week. I don't see a reality in which Phase 0 does not launch in 2020.

According to Ryan and Buterin, Eth 2.0 could deploy Phase 0, the Beacon Chain, which acts as a general manager of Eth 2.0’s PoS system on two stable clients. Other Eth 2.0 researchers are opting for a more conservative approach. Ryan also revealed that regardless of the launch date, Phase 0 and Phase 1 are 99% and 90% complete respectively. Phase 1 will link ETH holders who have staked their assets to the Beacon Chain.