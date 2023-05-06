- Ethereum price rallied by more than 6% in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,996 at the time of writing.
- While ETH whales have been actively moving their supply around, retail holders have been consistently dumping.
- Long term goal for the altcoin still asks for a 43% increase which would trigger profits for nearly 24% of the entire supply.
Ethereum price has been struggling to close above a key resistance level for nearly a year now and is attempting to do the same after failing a breach earlier last month. This critical psychological level is also tied to nearly 24% of the entire ETH circulating supply making a breach all the more crucial.
Ethereum price set to flip this level into support floor
Ethereum price, trading at $1,997 at the time of writing, stands inches away from breaching the $2,000 mark and potentially closing a daily candlestick above it to flip it into a support level.
Acting as resistance since May 2022, this barrier has only been breached once last month before ETH crashed 13%.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
The 6.4% rise observed over the last 24 hours is the effect of the optimistic whales that continued their streak of accumulation, albeit with some skepticism. Wallets holding 100,000 to 1 million ETH accrued over 1.4 million ETH throughout April, amounting to $2.8 billion as their supply rose from 20.1 million to 21.5 million ETH. Similarly, addresses with a balance of 1 million to 10 million ETH added another 400,000 ETH to their holdings to bring it to 11.61 million ETH.
Such bullishness is critical for recovery and might have been the driving factor for Ethereum price reaching closer to tagging $2,000. However, over the last week, some selling at the hands of the 100,000 to 1 million ETH holders has been observed. On the other hand, retail holders have only been selling since ETH crashed last month.
Cohorts holding 10,000 to 100,000 ETH have dumped over 800,000 ETH worth nearly $1.6 billion, followed by 1,000 to 10,000 ETH holders shedding 100,000 ETH in the span of a week to bring their total holdings to 15.29 million ETH. The skepticism of no recovery noted at the hands of small wallet holders has been countered by broader market cues and Ethereum whales’ perseverance.
Ethereum whales activity
Although, the journey to actual recovery is a far longer one and requires bullishness from every single ETH holder. As per the Global In/Out of the Money indicator, which compares the current price of the tokens to the price they were bought at, about 8.56 million addresses are still underwater.
Holding 28.74 million ETH worth $57.4 billion, these addresses combined represent almost 24% of the entire Ethereum circulating supply.
Ethereum GIOM
Be that as it may, in order for these tokens to become profitable again, the altcoin would need to at least climb to the average price of $2,460. But for all the 28.74 million tokens to churn gains, Ethereum price needs to note a 43% rise to tag the upper limit of $2,865.
The last time the Ethereum price was at this level was back in May 2022, and a rally as huge as the one needed might not be coming for a while now.
ETH/USD 1-day chart
However, flipping $2,000 into a support floor would certainly trigger enough bullishness to get the investors moving, given it is a critical psychological support level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price rallies on Friday as UNI bulls could still make it to $5.70 for a turnaround
Uniswap (UNI) price rallied higher this Friday after the US jobs report triggered a knee-jerk reaction with a brief break lower. Expect to see a strong situation with UNI rallying substantially higher as traders buy risk assets across the board.
Weekly roundup: Experts predict SUI recovery, whales dump SHIB for PEPE, lawyers debate on XRP sale by Ripple
Crypto experts have predicted a recovery in SUI after the meme coin hit a new all-time low on the day of its mainnet launch. The explosive price rally in meme coins shifted the spotlight from Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins to PEPE.
Bitcoin dips below $29,000 as US Nonfarm Payrolls beat expectations
Bitcoin price corrected in the form of a large bearish engulfing candle on the five-minute price chart, in response to the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release for April. The risk asset witnessed a knee-jerk reaction from market participants showing caution towards Bitcoin after the jobs report came in hotter than expected.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.