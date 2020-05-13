ETH/USD: Ethereum founder denied ETH 2.0 launch in July

- Ethereum 2.0 won’t be launched in July, Vitalik Buterin denies the information.
- ETH/USD continues moving in a tight range with bullish bias.
Ethereum’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin denied the information that ETH 2.0 would be launched by the end of July. He said that his comments during CoinDesk’s Consensus: Distributed were misunderstood. The clarification from Buterin came as Eth 2.0 testnet coordinator Afri Schoedon said that July launch was out of the question.
The final spec is not implemented in any client and we didn't launch a coordinated testnet yet. Going on stages or panels and putting out dates is not helpful at all. I don't think Vitalik said July. But I didn't see the talk.
Vitalik Buterin joined the discussion on Twitter and confirmed that he did not promised the launch in July.
Yeah I did not say July. Perhaps the question contained the word July but I did not hear July when it was asked.” He then sent a second tweet, saying, “OK I definitely should have heard July in the question, it was my mistake.
Ethereum shows little reaction
While such a mess and broken communication is generally a bad thing for the asset price, Ethereum showed little reaction and generally continued moving upwards on Wednesday. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $190.50, mostly unchanged on a day-to-day basis. The coin tested the intraday high above $191.00, but the move proved to be unsustainable so far.
From the technical point of view, the local support is created by the psychological $190.00. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards $188.50 with 1-hour SMA50 and the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band located around that level. The next support is created by Tuesday’s low of $185.75.
On the upside, a sustainable move above $191.00 is needed for the upside to gain traction and take the price towards $193.50 (1-hour SMA100, May 11 high). This resistance is followed by $195.00 and psychological $200.00.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
