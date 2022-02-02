The cryptocurrency market has suffered a series of major blows in recent weeks and months, with concerns about the new Omicron variant of coronavirus and the Fed’s plans to hike interest rates leading to hundreds of billions of dollars of market cap being wiped off.
However, with almost every coin and token considerably down on its all-time high, investors have a great opportunity to “buy the dip” and potentially see big returns once these macroeconomic concerns blow over.
In this article, we explore four altcoins –Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Zap Protocol (ZAP), and Chainlink (LINK) – and evaluate which represents the best “buy the dip” opportunity.
ETH/USD - $3,350 the key level for investors to watch
ETH/USD Daily Chart
The recent dip through Ether's key support at $2,300 and immediate recovery is seen on the daily chart. Although, as shown on ETH/USD, the current development suggests that the corrective rebound from the $2,159 flash crash bottom nears its completion at $2,815. The focus has shifted to the $3,000 level if investors continue to buy the dip and ETH’s price builds on its recent momentum.
A break of the $3,000 level will confirm such as it's just a tiny spike away. It's difficult to say whether it'll be taken out shortly but it's worth keeping an eye on the momentum through $2,900 to see if there's a chance of this bullish scenario developing further. However, downside risk will continue to be a concern as long as the price remains below the MA 50 of $3,350.
ZAP/USD poised for strong short-term gains
ZAP/USD Daily Chart
If sellers fail to gain traction below the $0.010 key support zone, ZAP/USD could rally in the following week. On the daily time scale, the relative strength index (RSI) is up from the oversold zone but not excessively, indicating that the pair could range before an upsurge.
The $0.0460 barrier level is a plausible bullish goal, while the $0.075 level could also be reachable sometime in February.
Sellers may test the $0.010 level if the pair falls further. At this moment, the pair appears to be filling in the buy-the-dip, so a sharp comeback to its November price, or at the very least a 50% recovery, cannot be ruled out in the near term.
SOL/USD – Forming death cross won’t add selling pressure
SOL/USD Daily Chart
The SOL/USD pair hit a high of $113.65 on Tuesday, after failing to break through the $105.00 level of resistance in the prior 10 days. Furthermore, the moving averages (MA 50) and (MA 200) are attempting a bearish cross, and the relative strength index (RSI) is below its 50-point midline.
However, due to the lagging nature of this signal, a death cross alone will not trigger a sell-off because the predicted event has already occurred. A bullish trend might be confirmed if the price surges above the $128.06 level. As a result of its rebound from $81.03 and recent dip-buying by investors, the pair may continue to surge as bulls aim for the MA 200.
LINK/USD – More measured gains on the horizon
LINK/USD Daily Chart
Following a rebound from a low of $13.48 on Jan. 24, LINK climbed higher after filling the dip. The price has risen steadily over the last 7 days, reaching a high of $18.13 at the week's start. After the previous sell-off drove the market lower, the moving averages (MA) 50 and 200 established a 'death cross' in the prior sessions, but the market has recently rebounded.
The relative strength index (RSI) has risen over the 40 mark, reflecting the market recovery. A close over the moving average (MA 50) at $21.00 might excite buyer interest and confirm further advances towards the MA 200 at $24.50. Bears may take advantage of a fall below the horizontal level at $17.00, where LINK/USD trades presently.
Conclusion
ZAP and Solana have the most bullish short- and long-term outlooks among the four altcoins examined in this article, as investors rush to buy the dip.
Solana had risen to all-time highs of $267.52 before the bearish wave hit the market. This token is maintaining its gains at the moment and sentiment remains strong despite hints of an overextension. As the RSI hovers away from the oversold zone, more buying pressure from investors who are looking to benefit from SOL being well down on its all-time high could cause its price to surge.
As for ZAP, it continues to range and might gain traction and rally sharply as a result of the market’s buy the dip sentiment. A print over the moving average (MA 50) barrier is next and would give ZAP ammunition to turn the $0.02, $0.03, and $0.04 critical zones into support, before targeting further gains.
The information has been prepared for information purposes only. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. This information contained herein is derived from sources we believe to be reliable, but of which we have not independently verified. FXInstructor LLC assumes no responsibilities for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. FXInstructor LLC does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. FXInstructor LLC shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, or consequential damages including without limitation losses, lost revenues or lost profits that may result from these materials. Opinions and estimates constitute our judgment and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets to favor bears soon
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend since its crash on January 24. The uptrend is approaching a vital resistance barrier, where it could face rejection and a potential downswing. Investors need to exercise caution with Ethereum, Ripple, therefore, and other altcoins since they might follow suit.
Crypto investors rush to buy ADA as Cardano increases overall capacity with higher block size
Input Output Hong Kong’s next parameter update for the Cardano network is set to increase the network’s capacity and throughput. This has created a spike in demand for Cardano with a 15,000% increase in whale wallets.
Solana price sets the stage for 27% crash as SOL bulls hit a dead end
Solana price has been quick to recover from the crash seen on January 20 and January 22. Since then bulls have made a comeback and SOL has recuperated most of its losses, the existence of tough resistence up ahead, however, suggests the uptrend is about to end and reverse.
Shiba Inu price could top out around $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SHIB can advance further.
Bitcoin: Federal Reserve cannot tame BTC’s uptrend
Bitcoin experienced some significant losses over the past few weeks, with a more dramatic drop occurring this week after the Fed’s decision was announced. As losses have extended and Bitcoin has entered into the $30,000 zone, concerns regarding BTC being in a bear market have increased.