- ETH futures activity saw a significant surge since the start of September.
- Ethereum's long/short derivative positions indicate a slightly more neutral sentiment among traders.
- Ethereum's price stands to remain stagnant without new market momentum.
ETH open interest surged in September as more people have been actively trading ETH futures contracts, data from the analytics firm Kaiko revealed. However, analysts describe the market as directionless due to the neutral to negative funding rates.
Ethereum's long/short positions neutral
A substantial rise in ETH futures activity with neutral to negative funding rates reveals more about the derivative market and the price of Ethereum.
#ETH open interest has increased since the start of September.— Kaiko (@KaikoData) October 10, 2023
Funding rates remain neutral to negative, suggesting the market lacks direction. pic.twitter.com/EHESMQMncw
Based on Coinglass figures, derivatives volume has experienced a 2.81% increase, with a total trade volume of $12.41 billion. Open interest rose by 2.20%, reaching $5.55 billion in a 24-hour time frame. Conversely, options volume displayed a significant decline of 51.55%, with options open interest at $6.38 billion.
Ethereum's derivatives data
Within a 24-hour timeframe, the long/short ratio stands at 0.9604, suggesting slightly more long positions buyers than short positions sellers. However, the sentiment is leaning towards a more neutral sentiment at the time of writing.
Ethereum's price could remain stagnant
Venture capital (VC) firm Placeholder recently likened Ethereum to Android for its value of modularity. The firm explained that just as Android runs on a wide array of devices from various manufacturers, Ethereum operates within a vast ecosystem of blockchain projects and decentralized applications (dApps).
However, similar to the challenges Android faces, the analogy underlines that Ethereum's modularity can present hurdles in the form of interoperability.
Apart from these longer-term challenges, Ethereum faces muted price action. At the time of writing, it is trading around the $1,560 mark. ETH experienced a 5% decline in the last week, based on CoinGecko figures.
Based on the price, approximately 49% of Ethereum addresses are currently in a profitable position, IntoTheBlock noted in its In/Out of the Money metric.
In/Out of the Money metric
Activity in the ETH futures marker based on fund rate fails to provide price guidance as per analysts. Ethereum's long/short positions indicate a slightly more neutral sentiment suggesting Ethereum's price could face stagnation in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon price dips while co-founder outlines ApeChain improvement proposal
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal proposes ApeChain, a zk-L2 solution for ApeCoin scalability. The ApeCoin community has been divided over the necessity of a dedicated chain in the past.
JPMorgan debuts commercial trade on TCN, not on Ethereum
JPMorgan settled a transaction using its Tokenized Collateral Network (TCN), which instant collateral settlement process challenges the industry norm, changing blockchain-based commercial transactions.
Tether's 40% surge on exchanges to $10 billion hints at bullish momentum
Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin by market cap, has witnessed a significant surge in its exchange reserves. Santiment, a prominent crypto data provider, noted that the amount has reached $9.99 billion.
Shiba Inu price at an inflection point with SHIB testing the 50% retracement of a three-day demand zone
SHIB has been on a steep downtrend since mid-August, recording pronounced lower lows on the three-day time frame. The slump has brought SHIB to a crossroad in the short term.
Bitcoin: BTC bearish fractal forecasts correction to $25,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $27,600 and shows no directional bias on the daily chart. Liquidity pockets are present in both directions, leaving traders guessing where BTC will go next.