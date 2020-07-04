- The No. 10 coin consolidates before the next leg higher.
- EOS/USD’s technical set up favors the bulls.
- The spot set to end the week flat amid light trading.
EOS/USD consolidates the overnight rally to $2.4980, adding nearly 2% so far this holiday-thinned Saturday’s trading. The spot extends the rebound into the third straight day, as the bulls now gather pace for the next push higher. The No. 10 crypto coin remains on track end the week almost unchanged. The market capitalization for EOS/USD stands at $2.29 billion.
Short-term technical perspective
EOS/USD hourly chart
The spot is on the verge of a bullish pennant breakout, with an hourly close above 2.4768 likely to validate the pattern. The bulls will head towards the pattern target at $2.5695.
Bolstering the bullish momentum in EOS/USD is a golden cross (50-HMA crossing above the 200-period HMA) spotted on the hourly sticks. While the coin trades above all major HMAs, the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies flat in the positive territory near 66.0.
Alternatively, a break below the rising trendline support at $2.4620, the pattern will fail, opening doors for a test of the bullish 21-HMA at $2.4050. The aforesaid level is strong support, which could cap the retreat in the near-term.
To conclude, the upside remains more compelling amid the bullish technical set up on the said time horizon.
EOS/USD levels to watch
EOS/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2.4656
|Today Daily Change
|0.04470
|Today Daily Change %
|1.85
|Today daily open
|2.4201
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2.48019
|Daily SMA50
|2.58169
|Daily SMA100
|2.57711
|Daily SMA200
|2.97942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2.4556
|Previous Daily Low
|2.3544
|Previous Weekly High
|2.4556
|Previous Weekly Low
|2.3087
|Previous Monthly High
|2.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|2.2335
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2.41694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2.39306
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2.36447
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2.30883
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2.26327
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2.46567
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2.51123
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2.56687
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
