  • EOS/USD is currently trading for $3.31 in the early hours of Thursday.
  • Moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the bulls have slightly edged out the bears.

EOS/USD daily chart

EOS/USD is trending horizontally in a sluggish manner and trying to break above the downward trending line. The price chart is also trending below the 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows that the bulls have slightly edged out the bears.

EOS/USD 4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart is trending below the green Ichimoku cloud, SMA 200, and the SMA 20 curve. The SMA 20 has crossed over the SMA 50 curve, which is a bullish sign. The Elliott oscillator has had seven straight bearish sessions. 

EOS/USD hourly chart

The hourly EOS/USD chart has found resistance on the SMA 200 curve and is currently trending on the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger band. We can also see that EOS had gone up from $3.30 to $3.35 yesterday, where it experienced resistance at the SMA 50 curve and then dropped down. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around the neutral zone.

Key Levels

EOS/USD

Overview
Today last price 3.3185
Today Daily Change 0.00400
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 3.3145
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3.48686
Daily SMA50 3.9108
Daily SMA100 5.13543
Daily SMA200 4.94278
Levels
Previous Daily High 3.3711
Previous Daily Low 3.2707
Previous Weekly High 3.7167
Previous Weekly Low 3.06
Previous Monthly High 4.5778
Previous Monthly Low 3.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3.30905
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3.33275
Daily Pivot Point S1 3.26643
Daily Pivot Point S2 3.21837
Daily Pivot Point S3 3.16603
Daily Pivot Point R1 3.36683
Daily Pivot Point R2 3.41917
Daily Pivot Point R3 3.46723

 


 

