EOS (EOS) announces its rebranding to Vaulta and its pivot toward Web3 banking. The change will introduce a banking advisory group composed of financial and blockchain experts. The planned token swap allows EOS holders to exchange their tokens at a 1:1 ratio and is expected to occur by May 2025, pending community approval.

EOS rebrands and shifts focus to Web3 banking

EOS Network announced on Tuesday that it will rebrand to Vaulta, aligning with a strategic shift to Web3 banking. This news generated considerable market interest, which led to a surge in EOS token prices by nearly 15% that day. This rebranding aims to strategically shift to Web3 banking and introduce a banking advisory group composed of financial and blockchain experts.

After years of building the foundations behind the scenes, we’re excited to introduce Vaulta next frontier of finance Web3 Banking



With cryptocurrency's rising popularity, clearer regulations, & growing demand for innovative financial products,…

Vaulta press release mentioned: “The Banking Advisory Council will include several notable thought leaders: Lawrence Truong, Chief Executive Officer - Systemic Trust, Didier Lavalle, Chief Executive Officer - Tetra, Alexander Nelson, Senior Director, Digital Finance - ATB Financial, Jonathan Rizzo, Senior Business Solution Specialist, Digital Finance - ATB Financial.”

Yves La Rose, Founder and CEO of Vaulta Foundation, commented on the press release: “This transformation represents more than just a name change; it’s a decisive step forward in our mission to deliver open, accessible financial access for everyone. Vaulta is the product of years of planning, strategic development, and thoughtful design, culminating in a holistic Web3 banking approach. Web3 has the potential to reshape global finance, and Vaulta is at the forefront of this evolution.”

The planned token swap allows EOS holders to exchange their tokens at a 1:1 ratio and is expected to occur by May 20, 2025, pending community approval.

Overall, the combination of strategic rebranding, positive price movement, and community engagement creates a bullish outlook for EOS as it transitions to Vaulta, which aims to capture the Web3 banking market. However, crypto markets are volatile, and investors should be cautious as macro and global uncertainties reinforce risk-off sentiment for both traditional and crypto markets.