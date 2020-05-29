- EOS/USD has lost over 1% in a matter of minutes amid a widespread sell-off on the market.
- The price may slip to $2.54 before the recovery resumes.
EOS/USD attempted a recovery above 4-hour SMA200 (currently at $2.65) and touched the intraday high at $2.67. However, the upside momentum proved unsustainable as the price of the digital asset dropped to $2.62, losing over 1% of its value in a matter of minutes. Since the start of the day, EOS/USD has barely changed, though it is still 3.5% higher from this time on Thursday.
The retreat below 4-hour SMA200 has worsened the short-term technical picture and pushed the price inside the recent consolidation range. Considering the downward-looking RSI on the intraday chart, more sell-off may be expected towards the lower boundary of the channel. Let’s have a closer look at the technical picture to see what may be in store for EOS.
EOS/USD: technical picture
On a 1-hour chart, EOS/USD is still moving within an upside trend, while the recent retreat qualifies as a natural correction after a sharp increase from 2.55 on Thursday to $2.67 on Friday. If the sell-off gains traction, the price may retest 1-hour SMA50 at $2.58, closely followed by the short-term bullish trendline. This area has a potential to stop the correction and trigger a new recovery attempt. The next support comes at $2.54 (a combination of 1-hour SMA100 and SMA200).
EOS/USD 1-hour chart
On the upside, a move above 4-hour SMA200 is needed to improve the technical picture and bring the short-term recovery back on trac with the next major focus on $2.70, which is closely followed by daily SMA100 at $2.74. In the long-run EOS/USD has a good chance to test this area as the daily RSI points upwards. However, considering the short-term picture we may see a decline towards at least $2.54-$2.50 area before new buyers pop in.
EOS/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano and Bitcoin set the pace for the end of May crypto rallies
Bitcoin majestically stepped above $9,600 after breaking the key hurdle at $9,400 for the first time in seven days. This incredible recovery follows last week’s dive to $8,600. BTC/USD has spent the majority of the time this week trying to climb above $9,000.
XRP/USD drops below $0.2000 after a failure at $0.2030
XRP/USD tested the intraday high at $0.2031, but the strong resistance located around this area discouraged the short-term bulls and pushed XRP/USD below $0.2000 by press time.
ETH/USD breaks out into the $220 zone, will it be $230 or $210 next?
Ethereum price followed in the footsteps of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Bitcoin. BTC sprung upwards and for the first time in seven days, stepped above $9,600.
Tezos Price Analysis: XTZ breaks out of the triangle pattern on the hourly chart
Tezos has been trading higher on Thursday as most of the crypto majors trade in the black. The price recently converged into a triangle formation making lower high waves and higher low waves.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.