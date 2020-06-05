- EOS/USD trades 4.5% higher as most of the crypto majors are in the red.
- There are a few key resistance zones in close proximity.
EOS/USD 4-hour chart
EOS is in bull market territory and a break of the 2.90 resistance zone will confirm the trend. The market has been making higher highs and higher lows since May and the trend looks set to continue.
If the aforementioned level breaks then the psychological 3.00 level and 3.12 high on the chart could be next. The signs are good as the price is trading above both the 55 and 200 moving averages and this is traditionally a bullish sign.
Looking closer at the technical indicators, the Relative Strength Index looks to be heading to the overbought area but still has some space to move to the upside. The MACD is also looking good as the histogram just moved over the mid-line into the green. The signal lines are also over the zero level which is also a bullish sign.
Additional levels
EOS/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2.8497
|Today Daily Change
|0.12740
|Today Daily Change %
|4.68
|Today daily open
|2.7223
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2.62257
|Daily SMA50
|2.66071
|Daily SMA100
|2.65599
|Daily SMA200
|3.00175
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2.7476
|Previous Daily Low
|2.6651
|Previous Weekly High
|2.6747
|Previous Weekly Low
|2.45
|Previous Monthly High
|3.0136
|Previous Monthly Low
|2.2606
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2.71608
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2.69662
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2.67573
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2.62917
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2.59323
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2.75823
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2.79417
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2.84073
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
