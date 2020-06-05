  • EOS/USD  trades 4.5% higher as most of the crypto majors are in the red.
  • There are a few key resistance zones in close proximity. 

EOS/USD 4-hour chart

EOS is in bull market territory and a break of the 2.90 resistance zone will confirm the trend. The market has been making higher highs and higher lows since May and the trend looks set to continue. 

If the aforementioned level breaks then the psychological 3.00 level and 3.12 high on the chart could be next. The signs are good as the price is trading above both the 55 and 200 moving averages and this is traditionally a bullish sign.

Looking closer at the technical indicators, the Relative Strength Index looks to be heading to the overbought area but still has some space to move to the upside. The MACD is also looking good as the histogram just moved over the mid-line into the green. The signal lines are also over the zero level which is also a bullish sign. 

EOS bull market

Additional levels

EOS/USD

Overview
Today last price 2.8497
Today Daily Change 0.12740
Today Daily Change % 4.68
Today daily open 2.7223
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 2.62257
Daily SMA50 2.66071
Daily SMA100 2.65599
Daily SMA200 3.00175
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 2.7476
Previous Daily Low 2.6651
Previous Weekly High 2.6747
Previous Weekly Low 2.45
Previous Monthly High 3.0136
Previous Monthly Low 2.2606
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 2.71608
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 2.69662
Daily Pivot Point S1 2.67573
Daily Pivot Point S2 2.62917
Daily Pivot Point S3 2.59323
Daily Pivot Point R1 2.75823
Daily Pivot Point R2 2.79417
Daily Pivot Point R3 2.84073

 

 

