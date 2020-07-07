EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD clings to Bollinger Band middle, eyes on $3.00

- EOS price retreats from the weekly high at $2.64.
- EOS must hold above $2.55 support to give the bulls a fighting chance towards $3.00.
EOS is retreating from the high traded in July $2.64. The digital asset is following the general trend in the market which has been bearish in the past 24 hours. EOS/USD teeters at $2.57 while holding above the Bollinger Band 1-hour middle curve.
Since the beginning of July, EOS bulls have been focusing on pushing the price above $3.00. Unfortunately, selling pressure is making the recovery an uphill task. For now, short term support at the Bollinger Band 1-hour middle curve is key to holding the price above $2.55.
The RSI is moving sidelong above 60 after retreating from the oversold region. As long as the trend can remain sideways, consolidation would take over, probably within a new range between $2.55 and $2.60.
On the flip side, the MACD puts weight on the increasing bearish momentum. The indicator is featuring a bearish divergence in addition to the downward movement towards the midline. On the other hand, all is not lost for the bulls because if support at $2.55 holds, buyers will have the opportunity to pull the price towards $3.00.
EOS/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
