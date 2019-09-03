- EOS/USD has gone up from $3.27 to $3.33 this Monday.
- The Elliott oscillator shows two straight bullish sessions.
EOS/USD had a bullish Monday wherein the price went up from $3.27 to $3.33. The price has gone up further to $3.34 this Tuesday. The hourly chart shows that price faced resistance around $3.27 and fell to $3.23. The price then buoyed up to $3.35, where it met resistance and fell slightly to $3.33. This Tuesday, the price went up to $3.35, where it met resistance and fell to $3.34.
EOS/USD daily chart
The EOS/USD price is currently trying to negotiate with the resistance offered by the downward trending line. The 200-day simple moving average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has constricted showing decreasing market volatility. The Elliott oscillator shows two straight bullish sessions, while the relative strength index (RSI) has gone up steadily from the oversold zone. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) line is creeping along with the signal line, indicating that the momentum is not purely bullish or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
