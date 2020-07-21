Elrond Price Outlook: ERD/USD jumps 20% after announcement that ERD is spendable from VISA cards

ERD/USD is trading at $0.015 again with a 20% value increase over the past 24 hours.

ERD will be available directly from Visa cards via Swipe.

Elrond peaked at $0.0173 on July 15 after a massive 3,000% + bull rally. The consolidation was obviously tough dropping ERD to $0.012, however, the digital asset is back on track to hit a new ATH after the recent announcement by Visa and Swipe.

ERD to be available from Visa cards at 60 million merchants

According to the official announcement, Elrond has just gained access to around 500,000 new users and 60 million merchants via Swipe.

Bringing our high throughput, low latency, and inexpensive transactional layer online is an important step for our launch. Convenience, ease of use, and utility for the ERD currency is another. We are thrilled to work with the Swipe team, on an integration which brings us closer to what will be a defining moment for the new internet economy. said Beniamin Mincu, Elrond CEO.

Swipe was recently acquired by Binance which is also planning to create a crypto card in the near future. Swipe is a cryptocurrency banking app and card and has its own utility token called SXP.

ERD/USD daily chart