Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe

Elrond Price Forecast: EGLD holds key support level eying up potential rebound

Cryptos |
  • Elrond price remains bounded inside an ascending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart.
  • The digital asset has defended a key support trendline and aims for a significant rebound.
  • If EGLD bulls can push Elrond above a critical resistance level, they will most likely see a 40% breakout.

Elrond had a mild sell-off in the past 24 hours but so far has managed to defend a critical support trendline. Bulls now aim to push the digital asset towards the next most significant resistance level into a breakout.

Elrond price ready for a massive rebound

Elrond has formed an ascending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart and has just managed to defend the lower trendline support located at $138. A rebound from this point should quickly drive Elrond price towards the upper boundary of the pattern. 

egld price

EGLD/USD 4-hour chart

The critical resistance level at $163 is the key for a massive 41% breakout. If the bulls can manage to push Elrond above this point, the digital asset will most likely reach new all-time highs at $230. 

egld price

EGLD/USD 4-hour chart

Although Elrond held the key support level so far, the current price of $141 remains dangerously close to it. A breakdown below the lower boundary of the pattern will drive Elrond price towards $83.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs

Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs

Litecoin has been trading in an uptrend for the past two weeks and has finally broken out of a key pattern on the 4-hour chart. LTC bulls face weak resistance ahead of a new 2021-high above $250.

More Litecoin News

ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics

ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics

Enjin Coin seems to have ignored the numerous calls for a local top. The token has sprung above ascending trendline support and is nurturing another uptrend to new record highs. At the time of writing, ENJ is doddering at $2.12 after accruing over 18% in gains on the day.

More Enjin Coin News

Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing

Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing

Zcash is looking forward to a revolutionary integration with THORChain to see its users access more privacy features. The network has over the years grown to become one of the go-to cryptocurrency projects when seeking anonymity.

More Zcash News

A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally

A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally

VeChain price shows an overwhelming bullish momentum that pushed it by more than 100% in under two weeks. Now, VET could surge another 13% if a critical level is breached.

More VeChain News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected

This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location