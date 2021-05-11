Elon Musk has started a Twitter poll asking whether or not Tesla should accept dogecoin (DOGE, -2.48%).
The poll had received more than 500,000 votes within 20 minutes of its posting, with the overwhelming majority (~75%) replying "Yes."
The Tesla CEO appeared on "Saturday Night Live" on May 8 in which some jokes about DOGE triggered a downturn in the meme-based crypto's price.
Elon Musk has been known previously to discuss crypto on his Twitter page, first announcing via a tweet in March that Tesla vehicles could be purchased with bitcoin.
He famously described DOGE as his "fav cryptocurrency" on Twitter in April 2019.
Thanks in part to Musk's tweets, the price of dogecoin has risen by nearly 11,000% year to date.
The poll has prompted a bounce in DOGE's price, trading at $0.52 at the time of writing compared to $0.46 beforehand.
