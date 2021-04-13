Elrond is correcting impulsively, Tron's upside move looks corrective, and Dent has reached a big cluster around 0.011. From the three, it looks like TRX makes a good medium-term call, however, at all-time highs, some more risky trades might prefer to jump in Dent's dip. What levels should investors focus on all three? They all say a different story.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up
The cryptocurrency market has finally hit a $2 trillion market capitalization for the first time ever as most of the top coins established new all-time highs. The much-hyped Coinbase IPO (Initial Public Offering) will be live on Wednesday, April 14, and it already seems to have helped the industry.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA primed to break out to new all-time highs
Cardano had a significant 10% breakout already in the past 48 hours and aims for more. The digital asset faces a robust resistance trend line on the 12-hour chart that has rejected the price several times in the past month.
TRON on verge of new yearly highs above $0.15
TRON has managed to establish a strong 4-hour uptrend since April 7 and faces practically no resistance ahead. However, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal in the past 12 hours that could shift the odds in favor of the bulls.
Stellar forecasts additional 23% advance
XLM price has surged nearly 90% after bouncing off the ascending parallel channel’s lower boundary. The recent upswing has generated a new yearly high at $0.656 after toppling the old one at $0.608. A 23% climb could see Stellar tap the demand barrier at $0.779, coinciding with the setup’s middle line.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.