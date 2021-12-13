Bitcoin's post-crash upside is not convincing at all, range and structure-wise, as it remains far from invalidating the bearish progression around 53,320. Matic on the other hand, its structure didn’t look much progressive in the short-to-medium term since out last video, but a running flat correction suggests sentiment remains bullish. Will the $2 support hold, is the question? Watch the video below now for more insights:
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price looks to retest sub-$3900 after Saturday’s dead cat bounce
Ethereum, the no.2 most dominant cryptocurrency, is trading on a slippery slope this Sunday, reversing a part of Saturday’s impressive rebound from one-week lows of $3835. Symmetrical triangle support on the 4H chart at $3872 appears at risk. A bunch of robust resistance levels keeps the downside more compelling.
Solana price eyes a 20% descent amid a potential bear pennant
Solana price bears the brunt of a DDOS attack over the past few days. SOL price is teasing a bear pennant breakout on the four-hour chart. SOL bears target $135 on a downside confirmation as RSI stays bearish.
Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA ready to rally toward $5
Decentraland price is gearing up for a 36% ascent as the bulls prepare to tackle a stiff hurdle nearby. MANA is eyeing a target of $5 next as the bulls gather strength. Major support is holding steady at $3.14 if selling pressure rises.
Floki Inu prepares for a sell-off towards $0.00005 amid bearish technicals
Floki Inu price remains vulnerable amid bearish technicals on the 4H chart. FLOKI bulls face stiff resistance at the $0.0001330 confluence zone. A breach of $0.00011 could open floors towards the $0.00005 downside target.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.