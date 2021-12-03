BTC being on a range meant more room to move up for LUNA, but not for ENJIN and VET as they seem to be a tad pressured. It seems like what Bitcoin does is irrelevant to Tera investos and that is unlikely to change in the short-term unless if the king would see a massive breakout. How probable is that is unknown, but a lot of levels and structures in today's video can provide directional clues on the analysed coins of the day. Watch the video below now:
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bank of America bullish comments on metaverse push Axie Infinity and Sandbox closer to breakout
Bank of America's strategist made bullish remarks about the metaverse, triggering a spike in interest in Axie Infinity and Sandbox tokens. The rices of the two metaverse tokens continue climbing with increased interest from investors.
Polkadot price ready to breakout after DOT forms double bottom
Polkadot price began turning around and moving higher on November 28. It is currently resting on support after a brief pull-back, with the potential for using this floor as a launchpad higher. A resumption of the bullish impulse will provide fresh confirmation for the new uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger wants US to ban cryptos like China
Charlie Munger considers cryptocurrencies bad for people and backs China on its cryptocurrency ban.In his previous interviews, Munger has shed light on the concept of “speculative excess” and “asymmetry of wealth.”
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?