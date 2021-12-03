BTC being on a range meant more room to move up for LUNA, but not for ENJIN and VET as they seem to be a tad pressured. It seems like what Bitcoin does is irrelevant to Tera investos and that is unlikely to change in the short-term unless if the king would see a massive breakout. How probable is that is unknown, but a lot of levels and structures in today's video can provide directional clues on the analysed coins of the day. Watch the video below now:

