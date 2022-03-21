$Bitcoin (BTC) continues to consolidate with an upward bias that resembles a running flat (c) wave. Due to overlaps, the structure seems to be completed on an ending diagonal pattern. Can another leg up reveal itself before the expected turn? $Thorchain (RUNE) keeps rising in what seems to be an impulsive structure, however, likely 5-3-5. More upside can be expected in the short-term but with an ending diagonal printing, prices might reverse sooner than later. If you want more details on their structures and a lot more analyses, check my weekly widely anticipated video below:
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price to revisit $1.20 after ADA bulls' strong comeback
Cardano price is out of its rangebound movement as it breached the upper limit on March 18. This uptrend signals that ADA is bound for more gains in the near future. Cardano price slid into a consolidation on March 5.
Algorand price eyes 40% gain as ALGO bulls take control
Algorand price found stable support on March 14 and kick-started a recovery rally with massive upside potential. Currently, ALGO is nowhere near the midway point and suggests a continuation of this optimism as it heads toward its target.
Polkadot price needs a breather before a 30% rally
Polkadot price is showing signs of exhaustion after taking out a previously formed swing high. Investors can expect DOT to retrace lower before catalyzing a new leg-up. Polkadot price set a range extending from $14.04 to $19.58.
Bitcoin price likely to revisit $36,000 as BTC bulls approach local top
Bitcoin price is approaching its upside limit after nearly a week-long slow strut-up. Due to the presence of multiple hurdles, a reversal is likely to stable support levels for BTC. Bitcoin price rallied roughly 13% after setting up Monday’s low at $37,524 on March 13.
Bitcoin eyes $53,000, but indicators suggest otherwise
BTC consolidation continues with the formation of a bullish setup. A breakout from this formation could be the key to triggering a bull run, but things are not as simple as they appear. On-chain metrics and market indicators suggest that the bullish thesis has more than meets the eye.