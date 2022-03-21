$Bitcoin (BTC) continues to consolidate with an upward bias that resembles a running flat (c) wave. Due to overlaps, the structure seems to be completed on an ending diagonal pattern. Can another leg up reveal itself before the expected turn? $Thorchain (RUNE) keeps rising in what seems to be an impulsive structure, however, likely 5-3-5. More upside can be expected in the short-term but with an ending diagonal printing, prices might reverse sooner than later. If you want more details on their structures and a lot more analyses, check my weekly widely anticipated video below:

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.